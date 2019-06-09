Firefighters execute adorable duckling rescue Local (Wasatch Front) Posted: Jun 9, 2019 / 05:48 PM UTC / Updated: Jun 9, 2019 / 07:57 PM UTC UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A mother duck was reunited with her ducklings, thanks to the brave actions of Lone Peak Firefighters. The whole ordeal was documented on Facebook. Posted by Shelly May on Saturday, June 8, 2019 One distraught mother duck. Posted by Shelly May on Saturday, June 8, 2019 Lone Peak Firefighters begin rescue operation. Posted by Shelly May on Saturday, June 8, 2019 Mother duck reunited with her ducklings.