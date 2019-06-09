Firefighters execute adorable duckling rescue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) - For nearly three weeks no one heard from Julian Garcia. His sister and family members had no idea what happened to him.

In late February, they learned he had died from hypothermia after falling in a field covered with snow.

But how he ended up there is what has Garcia's family members upset.

Last week, Kristina Valdez was charged with child endangerment, allowing alcohol at her home and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 17-year-old was attending a birthday party at Valdez's home the night he disappeared.

"I don't think he suffered," said Karina Garcia, Julian's sister. "Maybe he passed out and that's when he closed his eyes and was already gone."