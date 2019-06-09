Newsfore Opt-In Form

Firefighters execute adorable duckling rescue

Local (Wasatch Front)
Posted: 2019-06-09
lone peak fire being duckling rescue operation

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A mother duck was reunited with her ducklings, thanks to the brave actions of Lone Peak Firefighters.

The whole ordeal was documented on Facebook.

Posted by Shelly May on Saturday, June 8, 2019
One distraught mother duck.

Posted by Shelly May on Saturday, June 8, 2019
Lone Peak Firefighters begin rescue operation.

Posted by Shelly May on Saturday, June 8, 2019
Mother duck reunited with her ducklings.



