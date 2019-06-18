Fire prevention order issued for Northern Utah

by: Joshua Atkins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management West Desert District has issued a fire prevention order that addresses year-round and seasonal fire restrictions.

The restrictions apply to BLM managed lands in the following counties:

  • Box Elder
  • Cache County
  • Juab
  • Millard
  • Morgan
  • Rich
  • Salt Lake
  • Summit
  • Tooele
  • Utah
  • Wasatch
  • Weber

The year round restrictions include fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition, sky lanterns or similar devices and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters.

The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires
when visiting public lands.

Officials recommend keeping water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.

