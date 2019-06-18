Fire prevention order issued for Northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management West Desert District has issued a fire prevention order that addresses year-round and seasonal fire restrictions.

The restrictions apply to BLM managed lands in the following counties:

Box Elder

Cache County

Juab

Millard

Morgan

Rich

Salt Lake

Summit

Tooele

Utah

Wasatch

Weber

The year round restrictions include fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition, sky lanterns or similar devices and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters.

The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires

when visiting public lands.

Officials recommend keeping water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.

