Fire prevention order issued for Northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management West Desert District has issued a fire prevention order that addresses year-round and seasonal fire restrictions.
The restrictions apply to BLM managed lands in the following counties:
- Box Elder
- Cache County
- Juab
- Millard
- Morgan
- Rich
- Salt Lake
- Summit
- Tooele
- Utah
- Wasatch
- Weber
The year round restrictions include fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition, sky lanterns or similar devices and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters.
The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires
when visiting public lands.
Officials recommend keeping water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.