SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Ellen DeGeneres is coming to Utah to speak at one of the Beehive state’s software companies later this summer.

The well-known television host of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” will speak at Pluralsight Live’s tech skills user conference that will be held from Aug. 27 – Aug. 29.

The public is invited to attend the event and can get tickets here.

