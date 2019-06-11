Electric charging stations coming to Sandy City

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: A charging plug connects an electric vehicle (EV) to a charging station on August 17, 2017 in London, England. A study commissioned by power generation company Drax shows that current electric car models are twice as green as they were five years ago. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah)- Soon those with electric vehicles will be able to charge in Sandy.

The city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday in the west parking lot of the city hall building located at 10000 Centennial Parkway.

The ceremony is to announce the availability of 45 electric charging vehicle stations located at the city facilities. The city of Sandy will be joined by representatives from Rocky Mountain Power, UCAIR, Utah Clean Cities and the Department of Environmental Quality for the ribbon cutting.

Sandy City received grants totaling $452,785 to make the service available to residents.

The Electric Charging Stations that are available:

Sandy City Hall (10- 3 fast chargers)

Alta Canyon Recreation Center (6)

Sandy City Parks and Recreation Building (6)

Sandy Amphitheater (10)

Sandy City Public Works Building (4)

River Oaks Golf Course (6)

