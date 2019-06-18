Discovery Park in Pleasant Grove re-opens

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News)-It’s been close to 3 months since Discovery Park in Pleasant Grove was torn down, and on Monday, June 17th, the park re-opened to the community with a complete rebuild.

Thanks to the help of local businesses and residents that brought more than 3,000 volunteers to work on the project for an eight-day community build.

The volunteers worked from sun up to past sundown using flashlights from their cell phones to finish the projects.

The Discovery Park rebuild was also completed through a partnership with the Jimmer Fredette Family Foundation’s “Choose Kindness” campaign.

Brought to the Utah County city through doTERRA, its mission is to bring community and families together through kindness. The Re-Discovery Park was the initiative’s first project in Pleasant Grove.



The park, known to most in the community as the popsicle stick park, still holds a lot of the same designs from the original park layout that was built 23 years ago. It features a space shuttle, volcano, wheelchair maze, musical features and tree house.



“We were fortunate to see firsthand the love and commitment Pleasant Grove has for its community. The outpouring of support and enthusiasm we had for this project surpassed our expectations,” recalled Sabrina Beck, Executive Chair for the Rediscover Discovery Park Steering Committee. “The result is an amazing playground all children and families can enjoy together.”

