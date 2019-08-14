Delta adds year-round flight from Salt Lake International to Santa Barbara

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Santa Barbara beach is now just two hours away thanks to Delta.

The airline has added three daily flights from Salt Lake City International Airport to Santa Barbara Airport.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Departs Arrives Salt Lake City (SLC) at 11:05 a.m. Santa Barbara (SBA) at 12:16 p.m. Salt Lake City (SLC) at 3 p.m. Santa Barbara (SBA) at 4:11 p.m. Salt Lake City (SLC) at 8:30 p.m. Santa Barbara (SBA) at 9:39 p.m. Santa Barbara (SBA) at 6 a.m. * Salt Lake City (SLC) at 8:57 a.m. Santa Barbara (SBA) at 1:05 p.m. Salt Lake City (SLC) at 4 p.m. Santa Barbara (SBA) at 4:45 p.m. Salt Lake City (SLC) at 7:40 p.m.

For booking inquiries and more information, visit https://www.delta.com/.

Latest stories: