Cruisin’ for a Cause car show coming to Ogden on Friday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Heiner’s Insurance Center is proud to host Cruisin’ for a Cause, the fourth annual Heiner’s Car Show, on Friday, August 2nd.

In addition to great classic cars, several Hollywood movie cars will make an appearance, all to benefit Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah.

On Thursday’s Midday, Chris Heiner, the Vice President of Heiner’s Insurance Center, along with Keicha Christiansen from the Family Counseling Center of Northern Utah, stopped by the studio with some classic cars.

The two talked about the event that’s happening Friday, August 2nd, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM, at Kirt’s Drive-in, which is located at 1974 N. 400 E. in Ogden.

Over 100 vintage and modern cars and motorcycles will be in attendance for this family-friendly event. Cruisin’ for a Cause is free for spectators and donations are welcome!