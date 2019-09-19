Community gathers donations for refugee families

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Imagine moving into a home with nothing in it. That happened to a Midvale family a year ago.

Wednesday night The Canyons School District and a local church distributed 10 truckloads of donated household items to families in need. 50 volunteers showed up help distribute the goods such as furniture, electronics, and toys to more than 60 families.

Two truckloads also were delivered directly to two families with acute needs.

The collection of donations was spearheaded by Draper resident Amber Walbeck and her church. Two Eagle Scouts also had a lead role. One helped arrange to fill 80 bags with food items and the other helped organize the donations of household goods.

Canyons School District has four Title I schools in its boundaries and one of the state’s largest homeless shelters.

