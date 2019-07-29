Celebrate friendship and community at Midvale City Harvest Days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Midvale City is celebrating friendship and community this week with its annual Harvest Days event.

Harvest Days kicks off Monday night with a series of neighborhood block parties; and then continues throughout the week with a different series of events.

On Monday’s Midday, the Mayor of Midvale City, Robert Hale, along with Communications Director, Laura Magness, talked with Nicea about the history of the event and how it keeps getting bigger and better each year!

One of the more unique attractions at Midvale City Harvest Days is Baby Goat Yoga, which is happening on Saturday morning.

Baby Goat Yoga Instructor, Paige Hamblin, rolled out the yoga mats with Nicea on Monday’s Midday, to highlight the event and talk about what people can expect if they attend.

For more information about Midvale City Harvest Days, click here.

What others are reading: