Campaign to celebrate Utah’s women’s history launches

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Dozens gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Monday, to celebrate the 162nd birthday of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon.

She was the first female state senator in Utah and in the United States.

Monday also kicked off the Better Days 2020 Campaign, a non-profit dedicated to popularizing Utah’s women’s history.

The campaign hopes to raise one million dollars, which will commemorate Utah’s trailblazing women by installing the statue of cannon in National Statuary Hall in the nation’s capital.

