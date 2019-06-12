American Heart Association holding its annual Heart and Stroke Ball

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Heart Association is getting ready to host the annual Heart and Stroke Ball. It’s happening Thursday, June 13 from 6 to 9 PM, and is being held at the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

The AHA says about 92 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, and that more than 100,000 Americans are sick enough to need a heart transplant.

On Wednesday’s Midday newscast, 14-year-old Brienna Love, a heart transplant survivor, shared her story. She said she hopes that by sharing her story she may help save someone’s life.

Tickets are still available for the Heart and Stroke Ball. Call 801-702-4420 for more information.