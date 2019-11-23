All pet adoption fees waived today at Utah Humane Adoption Center

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Looking to add a furry friend to your family?

According to a media alert, Mountain America Credit Union and Humane Society of Utah are teaming up to help pets find homes for Thanksgiving during their “Fall in Love Adoption Special” on Saturday November 23rd from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Mountain America Credit Union will cover the cost of all adoption fees for all pets at the Humane Society of Utah.

Those who are interested in adopting a pet should visit the Utah Humane Adoption Center located at 4242 S 300 W in Murray, Utah.

