Activists disrupt Utah Inland Port Authority Board meeting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Protesters in masks and crying out to be heard– crowded into the Utah State Capitol Wednesday demanding the end of the proposed inland port.

They chanting “abort the port” at the monthly public meeting of the Utah Inland Port Authority Board.

The protesters are worried about the impact it could have on air quality and the ecosystem.

“I’m speaking for the trees. A few trees there. A little wetlands here. It keeps chipping away at our land,” said one of the activists present at Wednesday’s protest.

Utah Highway Patrol made one arrest and issued several citations at the meeting. Troopers said Ethan Peterson handcuffed himself to the inside of the door leading to the meeting and refused to leave. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and interrupting an official government meeting.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers confirmed they made one arrest and issued three citations at the Utah Port Authority meeting Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

