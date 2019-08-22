Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy City Utah carried out a full-scale, emergency training exercise at Lone Peak Hospital Thursday morning.

The emergency training exercise simulated a 200-year storm event that could potentially drop more than 2.5″ of rain over a 90-minute period along the Wasatch Front.

The simulation included volunteers from Steven Henager College and Utah Valley University, each with dramatic wound makeup and roles to play.











The 200-year storm event had specific details of what it might be like if a massive flood actually happening along the Wasatch Front.

The possible storm could cause water runoff to quickly overflow Bell Canyon Reservoir and overwhelm the city’s storm drains.

Volunteers from the simulation acted as if they had recently been involved in a large bus crash caused by rushing water. Their injuries varied as well as their ages.

Travis Smith, Marketing Director for Lone Peak Hospital, says the hospital participates in different drills throughout the year to help prepare their staff if it were to really happen.

Smith says one of the biggest challenges of a natural disaster is having enough resources to treat people all at once.

“When you have a disaster you don’t know when it’s going to hit and so we have to be ready at all times. And one of the challenges is having so many patients and victims come at one time, making sure we have enough staff making sure we can treat them effectively, so the biggest challenge is making sure we can meet all the needs,” Smith says.

Preforming natural and community disaster drills at the hospital’s clinic helps ensure the medical staff of their ability to respond to various emergency situations with a high level of competency, Smith added.

The drill was made successful by Sandy City and the help of Alta View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, National Weather Service, SLC911 and the Red Cross for this exercise.

What others are clicking on: