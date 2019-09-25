Youth of Utah Advocacy Coalition to hold vigil to remember those lost to suicide

The Youth of Utah Advocacy Coalition will host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness month vigil to remember those lost to suicide and support survivors who have lost a loved one to suicide.

The vigil will take place on Thursday, September 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol Building.

