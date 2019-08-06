Young boy found inside running car with mother passed out on drugs

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-year-old woman found unconscious behind the wheel, with her young child in the backseat, has a prior arrest for child endangerment and drug distribution.

According to arresting documents, police were called by a passerby to 16 West 3300 South in South Salt Lake on Monday who reported a woman was unconscious in her car.

When officers arrived, they pulled up next to the car and observed the woman’s head nodding, and not fully conscious. The officer said he noticed the vehicle was still running and she was in the driver’s seat.

The officer was able to wake the woman by knocking on the window. The woman’s speech was slow and slurred but she was able to identify herself to the officer as Jami Cooke, documents state.

The officer noticed a young boy, approx 5-6 years old, in the backseat of the car who Cooke said was her son.

Police found drug paraphernalia in the passenger seat in plain view, under the driver seat and in the rear of the vehicle inside a backpack.

A background check shows Cooke and her ex-husband were arrested for child endangerment and drug distribution in November after being caught by police selling drugs out of their motel. The boy was with them at the time.

A background check shows Cook has additional arrests of retail theft, possession of another person’s identity, falsifying her identity and multiple drug possession charges since 2014.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.



