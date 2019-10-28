Yeast or famine: Beer shelves depleted this week as stores prepare for sale of 5% ales

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – “3.2 beer” is about to become a thing of the past in Utah as stronger beer will be sold at grocery and convenience stores starting Friday.

In the meantime, it’s getting more difficult to scare up brew for your Halloween party because supplies are getting scarce.

It’s a case of yeast or famine. While Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Brewery cranks out thousands of cans of beer an hour, a few blocks away store shelves sit empty because owners have stopped stocking the weaker beer in anticipation of Friday’s changeover to brews containing 5 percent alcohol by volume.

“A lot of the grocery stores are getting really low on beer now,” Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beer Co-Chief Operating Officer Adam Curfew said. “Quite a few of ’em just aren’t taking beer orders at all because they want their beer inventory to be down to zero when the new 5 percent stuff comes in.”

In a statement, the president of Salt Lake City’s General Distributing Company, Andy Zweber said: “We have waited a long time for this change, so dealing with out-of-stocks for a matter of a few days is a small price to pay to keep the many beer brands and packages that were in danger of disappearing from Utah forever if no change was made.”

Curfew is selling his remaining inventory of 3.2 percent beer at a discount.

“We’re not dumping any beer down the drain, not out of tanks,” he told ABC4 News. “Hopefully everything we have packaged, we have people who want to buy it.”

Officials at the Utah Department of Alcohol Beverage Control say State Liquor Stores will dump their remaining stock of some types of beer that will soon be available at grocery stores.

As for Wasatch and Squatters, they’ve been busy brewing the new 5 percent ales, lagers, and porters for two months to build up inventory for Friday which will be like Christmas morning for Utah beer lovers, complete with Santa-like overnight deliveries.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” Curfew admitted. “I think getting all the stores stocked is going to be really difficult. The distributors are going to be really busy like probably doing all-night shifts.”

