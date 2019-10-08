Women raped by former Utah State football player sue university

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two of Torrey Green’s victims have filed a lawsuit against Utah State University, saying the school failed to investigate Green and even encouraged the victims not to report the sexual assaults to the Title IX office.

In the lawsuit filed on Monday, the victim’s state that once the school was made aware that Green was a member of the USU football team, they actively discouraged the victim from telling them his name and “there was no way to make a report to her anonymously and that the school couldn’t protect (victim) from retaliation by Green if she did report his name.”

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of two of Green’s victims, states the school fostered “a dangerous environment” that existed at Utah State University where “sexual assaults were known about and tolerated by the University and the individual defendants.”

Specifically mentioned in the lawsuit are Utah State University, the Utah Board of Regents, two Utah State employees Krystin Deschamps and Jenny Erazo along with the Utah State University Board of Directors.

“Neither the University nor the individual defendants properly investigated accusations made against students or take appropriate remedial actions to ensure that all students were afforded equal access to the University’s educational opportunities,” state the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further mentions multiple reports of sexual assaults and rapes perpetrated by other students that were not properly investigated nor were the suspects removed from the campus to ensure the safety of USU students.

Green was convicted in January of raping six women who also attended the university. He was also convicted of other sexual related crimes.

All of the survivors who offered statements did not want their identities revealed. Some wept as they spoke about the night they were victimized by Green.

USU Associated Vice President of Communications Tim Vitale issued the following statement on behalf of the university:

“Torrey Green had many victims both at USU and in the community, and the university would like to assist USU students who were victims to reach closure. USU has publicly acknowledged it fell short in several ways in addressing sexual assaults on campus in the Torrey Green case, and we are continuing to address those university-wide systemic problems.

This lawsuit, however, as filed, relies on countless incorrect assumptions, misrepresents how universities are able to address sexual assaults, and contains a number of outright factual errors.”

Judge Brian Cannall called Green a “serial rapist” and to the survivors in the courtroom, he called them courageous.

“The jury believed you,” he told the women. “The state has believed you. I believe you.”

He was sentenced in March to 26-years to life in prison.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

