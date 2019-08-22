Newsfore Opt-In Form

Woman given probation for stealing $100k from people with disabilities

by: Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah (AP Modified) – A Utah woman convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from people with disabilities was sentenced to three years of probation.

The Herald Journal reports 49-year-old Irene Marie Hendrix received a suspended sentenced Tuesday of one to 15 years in prison.

Hendrix of Logan pleaded guilty last month to unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary and unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.

Hendrix was employed by Cache Valley Payee to manage the financial affairs of dozens people with disabilities.

Police say she funneled their money into her personal accounts and used their credit cards instead of paying their bills.

