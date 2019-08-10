Woman arrested for unlawful sexual activity with Cache County Jail inmate

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Cache County arrested a 54-year-old woman on Friday after they discovered she had sexual relations with an inmate at their jail.

According to a press release issued Saturday by Cache County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested Teresa Pitcher on Friday for unlawful sexual activity with an inmate.

Detectives said Pitcher was employed by a contract food service company that provides food services to the jail. She has been with the company for approximately 3-4 months.

The press release said as part of their normal duties, deputies were monitoring phone calls in the jail and discovered concerning conversations between Pitcher and the inmate involved.

Sheriffs investigators were notified and through the investigation found at least one occasion where oral sex had taken place as well as Pitcher bringing contraband into the facility, the release states.

Pitcher was released by the Food service company and is no longer employed.

Pitcher was booked into the Cache County Jail on a third degree felony of custodial sexual relations. The case has been transferred to the County Attorney for charges.

A background check shows no other criminal history in Utah for Pitcher.

The inmate involved is a state inmate being housed in Cache County for the Department of Corrections. He has since been transferred back to the prison, according to the release.

