SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree felony rape after police say he had unwanted sex with a woman then left the "Plan B" pill on her counter when he left her home.

According to charging documents, a woman reported to police she invited Nicholas Robyn Moser, of Taylorsville, to her home on May 24. When he arrived, they made dinner and some drinks.