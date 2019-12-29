Winter weather forces major roadway restrictions and closures: What you need to know

Winter weather can make Utah’s roadways pretty nasty, and we’re seeing a number of major highway closures or restrictions, some with no sign of letting up.

After the last round of storms, hazardous conditions restricted access to some of Utah’s national parks, but that’s not the whole of it.

Saturday and Sunday mornings, UDOT required chains to access Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Those restrictions were lifted by the afternoon, but UDOT was still warning drivers to take extra precautions due to water and ice.

#RoadWeather Alert: The traction restrictions for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon have been lifted. The roadway is clear of snow and running wet, with some areas of patchy ice. Drive w/ caution on your way up. #LCCroad #SR210 #BCCroad #SR190 @UDOTTRAFFIC @UDOTRegionTwo — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 29, 2019

In Southern Utah, crews have shut down SR-143 on both sides of Brian Head thanks to the weather conditions, with no estimated time set for it to re-open.

SR-143 is closed two miles south of Brian Head going east and 12 miles southeast of Brian Head going west.

Also in Southern Utah, all vehicles traveling SR-14 at Main Street in Cedar City are required to have chains or all-wheel drive until 7 p.m. Sunday.

In Kane County, Highway 14 at US-89 is also under chain restrictions until 11 p.m. Sunday.

ABC4 will update this story with new roadway weather restrictions and closures as needed.