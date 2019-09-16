What does a school nurse do?

When children are sick at school or they need help staying on top of health conditions such as diabetes, they turn to the school nurse. However, a recent report says Utah schools are facing a dearth of school nurses. Canyons District school nurse Jennifer Gerrard joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the role of a school nurse in keeping our children healthy and ready to learn.

A recently released annual report by the Utah Department of Health outlines the state’s struggles to staff enough nurses at elementary, middle and high schools. Right now, there is one nurse for every 3,773 students statewide. While better than last year, it’s not enough to cover the important and burgeoning health needs of students.

To learn more about Canyons School District visit their website.

