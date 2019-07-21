West Valley City: Police arrest gunman who shot three people, killing one, while riding in the same vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT (ABC4 News) Police in West Valley City have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that left one woman dead and injured two others, including a teenage boy Saturday night.

Roxeanne Vainuku, Public Information Officer for West Valley City Police, said just before midnight officers were dispatched to a call from a gas station clerk at Holiday Oil reporting that a 15-year-old boy had entered the store with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

As officers arrived, a vehicle pulled up to the light at 2700 West 3100 South where detectives discovered a 34-year-old woman who was in the backseat of the vehicle had a gunshot wound to the head.

Vainuku said officers attempted life-saving measures until West Valley Fire arrived and pronounced her deceased on scene.

Around that time, another call came in from someone who claimed they were being chased by someone with a gun in the area of Valley Fair Mall. When officers arrived, they located Jayson Chase, 28, who gave information that tied him to the shooting, according to the press release.

During the investigation, police discovered five people were traveling in the same car north on 2700 West when others inside the car reported hearing popping sounds coming from the backseat. Chase was sitting in the backseat and the two passengers seated alongside him had been shot, according to a press release.

Evidence indicated the driver was shot and wounded, however, they drove to another location in the area and got out of the car.

At that time, a different person, known to those in the vehicle, got into the car and set out to drive to a hospital to get help for the woman in the backseat. That driver stopped when they saw emergency vehicles at 2700 W and 3100 S and sought help there, according to the press release.

Police are uncertain what led to the shooting however arresting documents state Chase was emotional and distraught when officers located him but became bad-tempered and physically challenging once they arrived at the police station, documents state.

Chase told officers he had a gun, but discarded it at a nearby construction site. Officers, with the assistance of a Police Service Dog, were unable to locate a gun where Chase described.

Police have not located the initial driver and have no information this person sought any medical treatment. The front seat passenger was not hit and has been cooperating with police.

Chase was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Chase has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1999. Those arrests and convictions include drug possession, giving false information to officers, theft by receiving stolen property, domestic violence in the presence of a child, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested in 2008 for discharging a firearm along the freeway, obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon however those charges were later dismissed., documents state.

On July 11 of this year, Chase was arrested for drug possession, according to booking records..