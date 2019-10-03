Weber Fire District rescues wounded Great Horned Owl, name it ‘Owl Pachino’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Great Horned Owl is on the road to recovery after concerned citizens called Weber County Fire when they discovered the injured bird.

“After safely containing our new friend ‘Owl Pachino’ was transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah,” stated in a post on the Weber Fire District Facebook Page.

“He is now getting the utmost care and medical treatment for his broken wing. We are hoping to have positive updates on his condition in the next few weeks!”

This morning Huntsville residents notified Station 65 Crew of a wounded Great Horned Owl. After safely containing our… Posted by Weber Fire District on Wednesday, October 2, 2019



