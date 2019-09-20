Weber County Sheriff’s looking to identify burglary suspect

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) Authorities are hoping to identify a suspect seen in surveillance footage burglarizing a vehicle at a car wash.

According to a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the burglary happened at 5075 South Point Drive on September 4.

Deputies said a white male carrying a small brown dog opened the door to a car and stole several items including money.

The man was seen driving a white Honda Accord with a black hood and driver side fender with black rims.

If anyone recognizes the man or his car, please contact Detective Walker at 801-778-6635.

