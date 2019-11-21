Weber County officials searching for hit and run suspect

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials are looking for a hit and run suspect who backed into two pedestrians in a parking lot Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

The suspect, an older Caucasian male in his fifties or sixties, hit the pedestrians while backing out of a parking stall, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at a Maverick located at 5153 S Adams Ave parkway. Officials say he was wearing a red beanie with a gray sweatshirt and blue and white checkered pajama pants.

The suspect has a scruffy white beard and was driving a dark blue Chevy truck with a dent on the left side of the bumper.

Officials are asking that anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts contact the dispatch center at 801-395-8221.

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

