Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Voice Actor Jess Harnell honored with Utah Law Enforcement Day

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A big surprise for the kind man with a big voice. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes surprised voice actor Jess Harnell with making Saturday November 30th, Jess Harnell Law Enforcement Day here in Utah.

He is being honored for his work on the Officer Doug Barney Memorial Toy Drive. Which happens again this year on December 14th, at the Microsoft store at City Creek Mall.

This came less than 24 hours after the actor announced he was married on the 19th to his love, Cara.

Harnell is known for being the voice of Wakko Warner in Animaniacs. Which returns next year as a brand new series. He is Ironhide in the Transformer movies and known as the voice of video game hero Crash Bandicoot.

America also knows him as the announcer on America’s Funniest Videos which you can see right here on ABC4 Utah.

Harnell has endeared himself to Utah and Utahns since being a guest at the first Fan X. He has been returning to the state ever since.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

UDOT Snow Plows Keeping Roads Clear

Thumbnail for the video titled "UDOT Snow Plows Keeping Roads Clear"

Keep your valuables out of sight: Police offer tips to deter car thieves (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep your valuables out of sight: Police offer tips to deter car thieves (5 p.m.)"

Priority Ambulance bringing family members home for the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Priority Ambulance bringing family members home for the holidays"

PETA protests "canada Goose" Jackets at Nordstrom

Thumbnail for the video titled "PETA protests "canada Goose" Jackets at Nordstrom"

ABC4 Exclusive Video: Missing and endangered man found safe thanks to alert news viewer

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC4 Exclusive Video: Missing and endangered man found safe thanks to alert news viewer"

Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories