Voice Actor Jess Harnell honored with Utah Law Enforcement Day



















SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A big surprise for the kind man with a big voice. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes surprised voice actor Jess Harnell with making Saturday November 30th, Jess Harnell Law Enforcement Day here in Utah.

He is being honored for his work on the Officer Doug Barney Memorial Toy Drive. Which happens again this year on December 14th, at the Microsoft store at City Creek Mall.

This came less than 24 hours after the actor announced he was married on the 19th to his love, Cara.

Harnell is known for being the voice of Wakko Warner in Animaniacs. Which returns next year as a brand new series. He is Ironhide in the Transformer movies and known as the voice of video game hero Crash Bandicoot.

America also knows him as the announcer on America’s Funniest Videos which you can see right here on ABC4 Utah.

Harnell has endeared himself to Utah and Utahns since being a guest at the first Fan X. He has been returning to the state ever since.