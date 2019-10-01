Vivint Arena to become cash-free concessions venue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Vivint Smart Home Arena announced today that their sports and entertainment venue will become a cash-free facility for food and beverage purchases to help speed up concession lines.

In a press release issued by Vivint Smart Home Arena, they stated credit, debit, prepaid cards and mobile payments only will be in effect for sales at select locations on the main and upper concourses for events beginning Oct. 5.

Cash-free transactions will be phased in at all food and beverage points of purchase by the spring of 2020.

The arena said they worked with sports and entertainment technology and analytics leader E15 Group to develop the approach based on best practices identified from years of testing and recent implementations at other professional sports facilities.

“We are constantly looking for ways to innovate the guest experience and our pilot program this summer has shown that a cash-free environment results in faster moving lines and increased fan satisfaction,” said Jim Olson, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena. “This conversion to cash-free zones will increase the efficiency of arena operations, allowing for a better fan experience.”

Select arena food and beverage locations will accept credit, debit and prepaid cards, Jazz Notes, Utah Jazz + Vivint Arena app digital wallet, loaded tickets and food vouchers.

For guests without an electronic form of payment, five cash-to-card kiosks will be located on the main and upper concourses. There is no fee to use the machines and the pre-paid cards can be used anywhere inside or outside the arena.

“We believe our fans will appreciate and adapt quickly to the cash-free concession stands, and there will be plenty of signage in the arena to indicate the payment options,” Olson said. “Whether it is a game, concert or show, our intent is for guests to enjoy their dining experience and not miss any of the entertainment.”

R&R Barbecue and El Chubasco will also accept payment via the Jazz app digital wallet. Guests will have the option to skip the line at R&R Barbecue and El Chubasco by ordering express pick-up via the Jazz app or online at www.vivintarena.com/skiptheline.

More information on the cash-free initiative, including Frequently Asked Questions, is available at www.vivintarena.com/card-mobile-payment.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is the home of the Utah Jazz with a basketball seating capacity of 18,306. It hosts more than 100 events annually with nearly two million guests.

