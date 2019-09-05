Visually impaired students attend unique fall carnival in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students at the Utah School for the Blind in Ogden celebrated fall with a carnival created just for them.

The carnival, held on Thursday, offered many different booths where the kids could touch, smell, and listen to all kinds of activities from fishing for prizes to brushing teeth, listening to a senior student play his guitar and feeling the stars of the solar system.

The Utah School for the Blind is known across the country as a model for teachers who want to personalize their education tactics to make the world accessible to benefit students who are blind or visually impaired.

What others are reading: