SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Lieutenant Governor and Utah gubernatorial candidate Spencer Cox responded Monday to a statement from six Democratic lawmakers who were concerned about a comment he made regarding abortion and the historical view of slavery.

When asked about his stance on abortion by ABC4's Glen Mills back on the September 22nd episode of Inside Utah Politics, Cox said, "I just feel in my core that generations to come will look back on us, and I believe they'll look at this issue much like we look at slavery and some of the other real dark marks on our society. They'll wonder why we allowed abortion in second-term, third-term abortions to happen in a very modern society. It makes no sense to me."