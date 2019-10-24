Vape shop owners say ban means ‘bankruptcy across the board’ if not overturned

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Health Department’s new rules on e-cigarette sales are the subject of a new lawsuit.

The rules force vape sellers to hang a warning sign in their shops, owners are prohibited from selling flavored e-cigs.

“Our only recourse is to litigate. Because they are attempting to put legal, operating businesses out of business,” said Juan Bravo, with Utah Vapor Business Association.

The ban has come in the wake of dozens of vaping-relating lung illnesses in Utah, and more than 1,000 around the country.

“The reason for it is the black-market THC crisis that has swept the country, and also the state,” said Beau Maxon, with Utah Vapor Business Association

“Over 95 percent of these lung-related illnesses are attributed directly to black-market THC products,” added Maxon.

A lawsuit they filed this week pushes the state to grant vape shops the right to sell these products.

“If this rule continues to be in effect, you’re looking at bankruptcy across the board. You’re looking at leases that cannot be fulfilled, you’re looking at product that will have to go waste, you’re looking at employees that will have to be terminated. The monetary damages will be massive,” said Bravo.

A statement from the health department reads:

“While we won’t speak directly to the claims made by the plaintiffs in their lawsuit, we can say protecting the public’s health by stopping the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries is our top priority.

As we have stated previously, vaping thc cartridges appears to be a driver of the outbreak. We know people who vape nicotine are significantly more likely to use THC products, and we know the outbreak has hit youth and young adults hard. So, if we can reduce youth access to nicotine vaping products we can also reduce the number of people who may eventually move on to using THC products.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: