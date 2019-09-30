Utah’s vaping illness count hits 71, THC main cause

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health officials are scrambling to keep e-cigarettes away from teenagers amid an epidemic of underage use. But doctors face a new dilemma: there are few effective options for weening young people off nicotine vaping devices like Juul. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say vaping products containing marijuana’s high-inducing ingredient, THC, are the main culprit in an outbreak that has led to 71 reported cases in the state.

The new tally of cases announced in a news release Monday from the Utah Department of Health marks a significant increase from the 47 cases reported a week earlier. The agency says 10 more potential cases are being investigated.

The department estimates that 90% of the people who got sick reported vaping THC.

U.S. health officials said last week that at least 805 people have become sick from vaping and 13 people have died. Most patients say they vaped products containing THC.

Symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Hiker rescued after falling 200 feet in Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiker rescued after falling 200 feet in Iron County"

DPS helicopter performs one skid rescue on steep St. George mountainside

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS helicopter performs one skid rescue on steep St. George mountainside"

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories