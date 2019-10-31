Utah’s economy welcomes winter weather

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News) – Billions of dollars…it’s what our resorts bring in every to our state economy.

So as extremely frigid temperatures continue to grip the state, and while most of us can’t wait for the temperatures to rebound, Utah mountain resorts are using the cold to their advantage.

The storm has moved on, but it’s still snowing at Brighton resort. The coldest temperatures October has ever seen arrived and while at times, it’s an inconvenience in the valleys, in the mountains, it’s benefited snowmaking.

Wintry weather has slid into autumn and snow stoke is pretty high for some …

“It’s not even Halloween yet and we get to snowboard, it’s pretty cool.”

Unseasonably cold and early storms have skiers and snowboarders hiking mountains to ride the rails…and optimistic for the season.

At Brighton, arctic air is accelerating preps for opening with seasonal employees back at it. This cold snap is ideal for snowmaking.

“If it can stick around through the day and then single digits at night, then we can keep things going day after day and not turn it off and on because doing that causes a lot of extra work,” said Jared Winkler, Brighton Marketing Director.

Snow guns are firing left and right. A drastic temperature swing could cause a lack of snowpack. The “Greatest Snow on Earth” is a major moneymaker.

Ski Utah estimates skier visits bring in $1.6 billion to Utah’s economy every winter—and these cold temps and early season storms, help the hype.

If we can get people thinking about their winter vacations sooner, they will start planning and booking trips and instead of booking somewhere else they will book to Utah.

So, for now, suns out, guns out means something a little different at Brighton resort. They typically like to open the second week of November and we will keep you posted when they make an official announcement.

