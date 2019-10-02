Utah vape store owners react to new Health Department regulations

ROSE PARK (ABC4 News) – Utah vape shop owners reacted Wednesday after the Utah Department of Health announced emergency rules in the wake of an outbreak of lung illnesses related to vaping illegal THC cartridges.

One rule states that all tobacco and vape retailers will have to display a sign warning of the dangers of THC vaping. Another rule limits the sale of flavored vape liquids to stores with a specialty tobacco license.



Leo Murillo, the General Manager of Smokin’ Al’s in Rose Park, says he’s in favor of the new rules.

“These regulations help us because it will help us regulate this and it will stop hindering our industry,” he said, adding, “You can get it from us and we can trace it back exactly where we’re getting it from and all this other stuff they’re getting, we have no idea what they’re getting, who’s selling it.”

Vape shop owners who gathered in Midvale Wednesday for a meeting of the Utah Vapor Business Association say it’s not their products causing the illnesses.

“It’s being caused by these THC cartridges and we’re totally fine educating consumers about that,” Austin Healy, part-owner of Peak Vaping in Taylorsville and Riverton said. “I’m not worried about it because we don’t sell that but we do have consumers who use that product who are forced into a black market here in Utah.”

Juan Bravo is the President of the Utah Vapor Business Association and owner of VIP Vapors in Orem and Payson, stores he says could go out of business because he doesn’t have the specialty tobacco license required to sell flavored vaping liquids. Under the new rules he would have to pull those products off his shelves.

“That I don’t like just on principle because there is no correlation between flavored vapor products and THC cartridges,” Bravo told ABC4 News. “That would be like saying kids are dying from cocaine so let’s ban alcohol.”

The emergency rules go into effect Monday, October 7th and will remain in place for 120 days while the Health Department figures out permanent rules for retailers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:



