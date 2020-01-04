Utah turns 124 years old

Happy Birthday Utah! The beehive state became the 45th in the Union on January 4th 1896. Here’s a few fun facts:

Utah is the 13th largest state. And the 11th least dense in population. We have a little over 3 million people living in the state. The name comes from the Ute tribe and means people of the mountains.

Utah has 13th National parks and 43 state parks. Making the state an outdoor and photographic destination for people all over the world.

The Great Salt Lake is the largest lake west of the Mississippi River, and Salt Lake City was called Great Salt Lake City until 1868 when the “Great” was dropped.

From pioneers to aerospace the state has seen a lot of history. Did you know the first electric stop light for traffic started in Utah? Of course the traffic ticket came right after.

And of course…all of us who watch television and those of us who work in it have a Utahn to thank for the invention-Philo T. Farsnworth was from here!

So all of us at ABC4 wish our state a very happy birthday!