Utah turns 124 years old

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:
delicate_arch_archesNP.jpg

Happy Birthday Utah! The beehive state became the 45th in the Union on January 4th 1896. Here’s a few fun facts:

Utah is the 13th largest state. And the 11th least dense in population. We have a little over 3 million people living in the state. The name comes from the Ute tribe and means people of the mountains.

Utah has 13th National parks and 43 state parks. Making the state an outdoor and photographic destination for people all over the world.

The Great Salt Lake is the largest lake west of the Mississippi River, and Salt Lake City was called Great Salt Lake City until 1868 when the “Great” was dropped.

From pioneers to aerospace the state has seen a lot of history. Did you know the first electric stop light for traffic started in Utah? Of course the traffic ticket came right after.

And of course…all of us who watch television and those of us who work in it have a Utahn to thank for the invention-Philo T. Farsnworth was from here!

So all of us at ABC4 wish our state a very happy birthday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR"

Elmira teenager saves man from burning car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elmira teenager saves man from burning car"

911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire"

Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive"

SLC school district considering late start time for high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLC school district considering late start time for high schools"

Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population"
More Video News

Don't Miss