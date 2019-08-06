Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah State Parks to host Military Appreciation Day events

Local (Utah/State News)

by: Mercy Owusu

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 10.

As part of the celebration, all Utah State Parks will offer free day-use entrance for active military, veterans, and their family in the same vehicle, according to park officials. This Is The Place Heritage Park is, however, is not included.

Many of the parks will be hosting fun events to celebrate and a list of those events can be found here.

