Utah Legislature passes controversial tax overhaul bill

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Legislature OK’d a major tax overhaul plan during a special session Thursday night.

“I commend the legislature for their courage and forward-thinking in working to address the difficult issue of tax reform. The bill they passed this evening takes measurable steps toward improving the stability and equity of our tax system. We have meaningful work yet remaining. However, these steps will improve the future of our state and its people. I look forward to signing it,” said Gov. Gary Herbert in a statement following the conclusion of the special session.

Speaker of the House Brad Wilson and Senate President J. Stuard Adams say the bill “includes targeted credits for lower-income individuals and families, as well as a $160 million tax cut in ongoing funds and $88 million in one-time funds that Utahns should see reflected in their take-home pay in early 2020.”

