Utah legislators pass bill to help stores sell heavier beers

Local (Utah/State News)

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah legislators have passed a measure to make it easier for businesses to prepare to sell higher-strength beer ahead of the Nov. 1 effective date.

The bill lawmakers approved during Monday’s special session gives retailers a one-week grace period to purchase and store 4% beer before it can be sold to customers as the cap is lifted from 3.2% beer.

Republican Rep. Steve Waldrip said the measure helps smaller retailers and stores in rural areas make the transition.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed off on a law in March raising the alcohol limit for beer by weight available to grocery and convenience stores, as well as on tap in bars.

Some local craft brewers are against the law, calling it an incremental increase that would favor big breweries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"

Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong"

Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing"

Popeyes introduces bring your own bun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes introduces bring your own bun"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories