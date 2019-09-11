Utah lawmaker calls for ban on e-cigarette products after ‘juices’ test positive for opioids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah lawmaker is speaking out on what he calls a “health emergency.”

Rep. Paul Ray held a news conference at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday to discuss the potential ban on the sale of e-cigarette products in the state.

Ray said laboratory testing revealed that e-liquid sold in the Salt Lake County area contained illicit drugs. He told ABC4 News samples were purchased from the shelves of Salt Lake County vape shops, where 84% of the products purchased tested positive for opioids and other illegal drugs.

Brian Besser, DEA District Agent in Charge for Utah, was also on hand to answer questions and discuss black market sales.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: