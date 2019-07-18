Utah Department of Workforce Services announces $1 million grant

The Utah Department of Workforce Services announced $1 million dollars in grants to help meet the state’s workforce needs.

Officials say “Talent Ready Utah‘” grants are designed to strengthen collaboration between industry, education and economic development.

They also say because of today’s economy, it’s important now more than ever to have education and industry work together to solve workforce challenges.

Talent Ready Utah officials hope the grants will increase the number of employers who invest in providing high-quality, work-based learning opportunities and by developing a pipeline of talent.

