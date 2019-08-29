Utah denied federal bridge funding

The Department of Transportation announced $225 million in grants to rehabilitate and replace bridges across the nation Thursday.

The funds are part of the Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant funding.

“We did put in two grant applications for that,” said Becky Nix, a Bridge Management Engineer with the Utah Department of Transportation. “We put in an application in order to be able to add the 2000 East bridges on I-80 into the 1700 East and 1300 East projects.”

For its second application, UDOT requested to add two additional bridges to the Cedar City Bridge Replacement Project.

“We went through a process, this grant specifically is looking at areas where you can bundle multiple bridges into one single project,” said Nix. “In order to get an economy of scale and kind of lower the overall costs of each individual bridge in constructing them together.”

On Thursday, UDOT learned Utah wasn’t among 18 states that were selected to receive the grant money.

“I think that it’s kind of unfortunate that we didn’t receive any of this grant money, but it also goes to show that we do have a very good inventory in Utah,” said Nix.

Across the state, the average age of bridges is 40 years old despite having some structures that date back to 1912.

“We’re actually doing really well,” said Nix. “We’ve had a lot of really big projects come through with I-15 construction and I-80 reconstruction projects.”

Through these projects, UDOT says it’s been able to replace several older structures.

“We are proactively managing that system and keeping it in a state of good repair,” said Nix.

UDOT says it inspects bridges every two years, and currently has some projects in the works.

“There are several bridges on I-15 as part of the HOV add a lane project that we’ll be doing some deck replacements on those,” said Nix. “As well as some rehabilitation and some preservation treatments, widenings with the I-15 south project we’re doing a lot of bridge rehab. The US 89 Project, we’re also including bridgework with those as well.”

