Utah DACA recipients file petition to allow them to practice law in the state

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Undocumented Immigrants can’t practice law in the state of Utah, but a new petition from two DACA recipients and law school graduates could change that.

Two women have filed a petition to the Utah Supreme Court, asking for a rule change that would allow undocumented immigrants to take the bar exam and practice law in the state.

Their attorneys made their arguments to the Utah Supreme Court, and ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen spoke exclusively to one of the petitioners about their journey.

Their attorneys presented arguments to the court on Monday and are now waiting for them to make a decision. It could take several months before they get an answer.

The two women are identified in the petition as “Mary Doe and Jane Doe.” Both women are DACA recipients which means they were brought to the country as children but spent most of their lives in the United States.

Mary Doe graduated from the University of Utah’s Law School while Jane Doe graduated from BYU’s law school.

DACA recipients are unable to take the bar and practice law in Utah because of a federal law passed in1996 called the “Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act.”

The law prohibits professional licenses from being granted to undocumented immigrants unless the state decides to opt-out of the restriction.

Several states including California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Wyoming have opted out of this requirement and allow DACA recipients to practice law.

The two petitioners say they went to law school despite their immigration status because they thought Utah would have changed its rule by now. Since the states didn’t, they decided to take the lead.

The petitioners’ attorneys argue that “these individuals lacked the intent to violate immigration laws, have become productive members of society, and attended U.S. schools, colleges, and law schools.”

The Utah State Bar previously submitted a petition like this to the Utah Supreme Court, but it declined to make a decision until people who were actually affected by this came forward.

The decision is up to the Supreme Court because according to petition documents they are “the constitutionally mandated branch of government with sole responsibility for determining who can practice law in Utah and is, therefore, the entity to adopt a rule opting out of the federal restriction against bar admission for undocumented immigrants.”

If their petition is accepted, DACA recipients like the Does would be able to take the bar exam and practice law in Utah.

