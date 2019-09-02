Utah County announces first female chief investigator

PROVO, Utah (AP) – Utah county officials have announced the first woman to hold the position of chief investigator at the Utah County attorney’s office.

The Daily Herald reported that Utah County attorney David Leavitt selected Patty Johnston to lead the investigations division because her goals aligned with the department’s vision.

Officials say Johnston has created investigation guidelines for officer-involved shootings and has plans to provide sergeant training and educational opportunities for the community.

Johnston has served in law enforcement for 26 years, moving from a corrections officer to patrol deputy to polygraph interviewer.

Officials say she left the sheriff’s office in 2005 to become an investigator with the attorney’s office, and has since developed an interest in officer-related investigations.

Johnston says “we are the agency that holds them accountable.”

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com

