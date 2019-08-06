Newsfore Opt-In Form

US-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman stepping down

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. is resigning after a two-year stint during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the two countries.

Salt Lake Chamber President Derek Miller said Tuesday that Huntsman is looking for places to live in Utah amid speculation that he may again run for governor.

Huntsman left the Utah governor’s office in 2009, when former President Barack Obama tapped him as ambassador to China.

President Donald Trump named him as ambassador to Russia in 2017, as the U.S. investigated Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 election.

In a resignation later dated Monday, Huntsman said he was honored by the trust Trump placed in him “during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations.”

He will serve through Oct. 3.

