UPD officer helps push disabled man’s wheelchair home

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Unified Police Department officer in Millcreek went above and beyond the call of duty this week when he helped a disabled man get home.

Officer T. Weeks responded to a call of a report of a disabled man who’s electric wheel chair’s battery had died. Officer Weeks took the initiative to push the man and the dead chair over 3 blocks back to the man’s house.

Officer Weeks

Unified Police Department says Weeks is a pretty fit guy but he admitted his legs were burning pretty bad after pushing the chair all that way.

