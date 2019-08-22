UHP to increase DUI enforcement statewide through Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns can expect to see an increase in DUI enforcement now through September 2.

Utah Highway Patrol says this is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on impaired drivers.

During the crackdown, UHP says there will be more than 210 extra DUI shifts worked by 26 different Utah law enforcement agencies.

Courtesy: UHP

Officials say the number one reason why Utahns risk driving impaired is because of an overconfidence in sobriety.

The Department of Public Safety will be hosting a “Know Your Limits” campaign to help correct the misconception of sobriety.

The educational campaign is supposed to remind Utahns to avoid overconfidence by planning safe and sober rides.

“Most people never go out expecting to drive home drunk. So what’s happening? Too many people think ‘I’m fine’ when they really aren’t. Too many crashes happen because someone thought ‘I’m good’ but they weren’t,” said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Colonel Mark Zesiger. “Even

one drink can be one too many. Always find a safe and sober ride.”

The increased enforcement and educational campaign are planned to coincide with the national “Diver Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown, BYU vs. Utah game, Labor Day and the end of summer.

In 2018, there were reportedly 10,035 DUI arrests in Utah, that’s an average of 27 arrests per day.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) estimates that the average drunk driver will risk driving impaired more than 80 times before his or her first arrest.

UHP encourages Utahns to designate a sober driver, call a cab or a sober friend or use rideshare.

