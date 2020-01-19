Two in custody following extensive police chase in stolen vehicle

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A male driver and female passenger are in custody after they stole a black Ford Expedition which resulted in a police chase on Friday, according to a press release.

The Wasatch County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from Orem Dispatch about the auto theft. Orem police, Wallsburg and Wasatch County deputies, and Heber City deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which swerved towards law enforcement.

Deputies worked to keep motorists safe and notified Wasatch County School District and schools located near the pursuit as the driver fled through Heber City. Three schools were placed on precautionary lock-down during the pursuit, though no threat was directed at the schools.

Deputies succeeded in spiking the vehicle’s tires. However, the driver continued to flee, ramming into two law enforcement vehicles and crashing into an unoccupied vehicle, which caused extensive property damage.

Deputies performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) which ended the pursuit. The suspects will be booked in Wasatch County Jail. Investigations show that drugs and narcotics were involved. No citizens or deputies were injured.

