Two drivers injured in head-on crash near Parowan

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two drivers were injured after a head-on crash Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. when a officials say a Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 68 by Parowan.

Troopers say for an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevy reportedly smashed into the median and crashed, nearly head-on with a northbound Buick Lacrosse.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Officials say both drivers had to be extricated from their respective cars.

The driver of the Buick was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center while officials say the driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Northbound I-15 was temporarily shut down while the helicopter was on the ground, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

