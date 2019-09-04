Newsfore Opt-In Form

Two drivers injured in head-on crash near Parowan

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two drivers were injured after a head-on crash Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. when a officials say a Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 68 by Parowan.

Troopers say for an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevy reportedly smashed into the median and crashed, nearly head-on with a northbound Buick Lacrosse.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Officials say both drivers had to be extricated from their respective cars.

The driver of the Buick was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center while officials say the driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Northbound I-15 was temporarily shut down while the helicopter was on the ground, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Snoqualmie Fire 6 pm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snoqualmie Fire 6 pm"

Man in Gun N' Roses shirt steals backpack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man in Gun N' Roses shirt steals backpack"

The grocery bags you only use once can be reused to help the homeless community

Thumbnail for the video titled "The grocery bags you only use once can be reused to help the homeless community"

Utah's solution to plastic waste requires that consumers, companies, and lawmakers work together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's solution to plastic waste requires that consumers, companies, and lawmakers work together"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS