Truck crashes into condo garages in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver and passenger suffered minor injuries after a dump truck crashed into garage structures in Garden City.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. when a dump truck hauling asphalt lost its brakes coming down northbound SR -89 near mile marker 499 at the T- intersection of North Bear Lake Blvd. in Garden City, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck drove through the intersection, through a parking lot and hit three garages belonging to a condominium complex.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

The passenger-side tires, according to troopers, were on fire and had to be extinguished. Both the driver and passenger were treated by medical personnel on scene and released.

UHP troopers believe an issue with the brakes contributed to the crash.

Troopers said this is the third incident of its kind in this spot since last October.

